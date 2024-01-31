Daily News Briefing

January 31, 2024

Cyprus Mail
By Staff Reporter
jan 31 24

In today’s episode, the most important thing is to listen, not just to leaders, but to society, the UN secretary general’s personal envoy to Cyprus Maria Angela Holguin said on Tuesday following her first meetings with President Nikos Christodoulides and Turkish Cypriot leader Ersin Tatar.

Meanwhile, December 2023, with an average islandwide temperature of 14.5C, was the second warmest December, the met office said.

Elsewhere, a driver charged with causing a fatal accident has had his prison sentence increased to three years following a decision of the court of appeals made public on Tuesday.

All this and more in the Cyprus Beat briefing brought to you by the Cyprus Mail.

