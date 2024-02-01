February 1, 2024

Cyprus Mail
BusinessInternational

Byron Allen submits $30 bln offer for Paramount Global, including debt

By Reuters News Service00
paramount

Media entrepreneur Byron Allen has submitted a $30 billion offer for Paramount Global (PARA.O), including debt and equity, Allen Media Group said in an emailed statement to Reuters on Tuesday.

Bloomberg News, which first reported the news said Byron Allen made a $14.3 billion offer to buy all of the outstanding shares of Paramount Global, citing people familiar with his terms.

Paramount Global declined to comment.

Follow the Cyprus Mail on Google News

Related Posts

Revolutionising Agriculture: CONSERWA’s vision for sustainable weed management

CM Guest Columnist

Judge voids Elon Musk’s ‘unfathomable’ $56 billion Tesla pay package

Reuters News Service

Cardano (ADA) jumps by 8% in 24h, Revolutionary token hits the market Option2Trade (O2T)

CM Guest Columnist

Cyprus tourism revenue approaches €3 billion in 2023

Kyriacos Nicolaou

Cyprus Institute proposes smart farming Centre of Excellence

Souzana Psara

Data shows 80% of Optimism holders are in profit, Algotech (ALGT) promises 275% gains on its hyped presale

CM Guest Columnist
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign