What’s on this weekend

Goodbye January, hello February! The first weekend of the new month is almost here and a new series of events and cultural happenings are arriving. Already taking place this week is the Berlinale Selection 2024; a series of free German film screenings organised by Goethe Institut in Nicosia from Thursday to Sunday at Pantheon Theatre.
A second-hand bazaar will take place in old Nicosia on Saturday, organised by Entos twn Texnwn. The bazaar will sell vintage and authentic pieces, clothing, accessories, books and toys, hoping to give them a second chance. From 10am to 4pm, the venue will be open for visitors to browse.
A play is also on this weekend in Nicosia as Antonis Tsipianitis’ Apolimeni returns for three performances. The first will take place this Sunday, followed by two more shows on February 10 and 17 at WhereHaus 612. The play is a co-production of Point To Contemporary Theater and Anyhow Theatre Ensemble, directed by Michalis Kolokotronis.
Nicosia, Limassol and Paphos audiences will enjoy a new concert series this weekend that is addressed to families and young listeners. The Peter and the Wolf concerts offer a live musical storytelling experience of a fairy tale as composed by Sergei Prokofiev. The musicians’ classical instruments will bring to life the story’s plot and give sound to its protagonists while actor Petros Georkadjis narrates the story.
First to enjoy the family concert will be Nicosia at Theatro Pallas this Friday. Then the orchestra will travel to Paphos’ Markideio Theatre on Saturday before concluding the mini tour in Limassol with a performance at Rialto Theatre on Sunday. Nicosia’s concert will begin at 6.30pm whereas the other two concerts will commence at 5pm.
Dark music sounds will fill Savino Live on Saturday night as metal band Speak in Whispers performs live. The Larnaca-based band is comprised of Andreas Spyrou, Alex Iacovou, Antonis Koumpari, Deniel Pavlovskiy and Andreas Hadjipandelis and their music features groovy riffs and heavy sounds.
On Sunday, Savino Rock Bar will host an event not featuring music but arts and crafts. The Outhouse Bazaar will be set up at 4pm featuring unique pieces from artists and vendors to end the week with art-inspired local creations.
Peter and the Wolf
Family concert by Cyprus Symphony Orchestra. February 1. Pallas Theatre, Nicosia. February 2. Markideio Theatre, Paphos. February 3. Rialto Theatre, Limassol. 6.30pm (Nicosia only). 5pm (Paphos and Limassol). €8. Tel: 22-463144. www.cyso.org.cy
Second-Hand Bazaar
Pop-up market with clothing, accessories, books and more. February 2. Entos twn Texnwn, Nicosia. 10am-4pm
Apolimeni
Comedy by Antonis Tsipianitis. February 3,10,17. WhereHaus 612, Nicosia. 8.30pm. €10. Tel: 99-122552, 99-407862
Speak in Whispers
Cypriot metal band performs live. February 3. Savino Live, Larnaca. Doors open 10pm. €10. Tel: 99-426011
Outhouse Bazaar
Pop-up arts and crafts bazaar. February 4. Savino Rock Bar, Larnaca. 4pm-10pm. Free entry