February 2, 2024

Cyprus Mail
CyprusPodcast

Daily News Briefing

By Tom Cleaver013
In today’s episode, Attorney-General George Savvides said he would be referring lawyer Efstathios Efstathiou to the Bar Association for potential disciplinary offences after the latter claimed the legal service was corrupt

Meanwhile, the Health insurers’ organisation has begun its comparison of doctors’ salaries from 2022 and the second half of 2023

Elsewhere, Serdar Denktash said the 14-point package of measures prepared for the Turkish Cypriots by President Nikos Christodoulides are “an admission of guilt”.

All this and more in the Cyprus Beat briefing brought to you by the Cyprus Mail.

Tom joined the Mail in 2023. An award-winning journalist, he speaks four languages fluently, watches his local football team home and away, and is an avid traveller.

