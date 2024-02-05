February 5, 2024

Cyprus Mail
CrimeCyprus

Hunter fined for using bird-mimicking device

By Iole Damaskinos07
feature iole a hunter with his catch
file photo

Police in Paphos on Sunday fined a hunter for use of an illegal bird-call mimicking device.

According to the police, the 44-year-old man was issued a €500 out-of-court fine after game service officials located him in ​​Lemona village, allegedly hunting using the device.

The man was taken to Panayia police station where he was booked.

Follow the Cyprus Mail on Google News
iole biopic
Iole Damaskinos has been working as a Cyprus Mail journalist for two years. When she’s not busy getting the story she’s exploring permaculture and reading about health and archaeology

Related Posts

New traffic cams in operation in Limassol and Larnaca

Staff Reporter

Larnaca man arrested for cannabis possession

Staff Reporter

Fatal collision claims life of 24-year-old in Larnaca

Staff Reporter

Today’s weather: Mostly sunny

Staff Reporter

Cronos’ time has come if right decisions are made

Dr Charles Ellinas

Demetriou honours Eoka, calls Holguin’s arrival ‘positive step’

Tom Cleaver
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign