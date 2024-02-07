Cyprus Business Now

The Cyprus Chamber of Commerce and Industry (Keve) on Tuesday announced a state-of-the-art online course through its I-STARS (Innovative Strategies, Training, and Resources for Sustainability) project.

According to the announcement, the newly launched course focuses on building competencies and skills in energy management specifically tailored for tourism enterprises.

The I-STARS eLearning platform is designed to equip participants with comprehensive knowledge and practical skills to effectively manage energy consumption within their businesses.

“Throughout the course, participants will immerse themselves in crucial concepts and proven techniques for energy reduction,” the chamber said.

“The programme goes beyond theoretical understanding, providing insights into renewable energy sources, staff training, and guest education,” it added.

Moreover, key practical components include conducting energy audits, formulating energy management plans, and exploring financial options for energy-saving initiatives.

Recognising the vital role efficient energy management plays for small and medium-sized tourism businesses, Keve has strategically aligned the focus of the course to the reduction of operational costs, enhancing sustainability, as well as ensuring compliance with environmental regulations.

The chamber explained that investing in energy training enables SMEs in the tourism sector to optimise resource usage, elevate overall performance, and contribute to environmental conservation.

It further explained that a well-trained workforce in energy management positions these enterprises to adapt to industry trends, foster innovation, and achieve long-term economic viability.

The announcement noted that the I-STARS eLearning platform offers a diverse range of training courses beyond energy management, including digital upskilling, food waste management, stakeholder engagement, waste management, and water management.

This initiative is part of the broader I-STARS project, an innovative collaboration coordinated by Keve and involving partners from Greece, Ireland, Italy, and Spain.

The project is co-funded by the European Union and is dedicated to enhancing the sustainability knowledge and practices of tourism SMEs, fostering their transformation towards recovery and long-term viability.

The title of Charterholder of the Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) Institute has been conferred upon 30 new members under the auspices of the Cyprus Society of Financial Analysts (CFA Society Cyprus).

The ceremony, held on Friday, February 2, was attended by the chairman and vice chairman of the Cyprus Securities and Exchange Commission (CySEC), as well as the president and members of the administrative board of CFA Society Cyprus.

In accordance with the announcement from the Society, the new members successfully completed the three rigorous examinations set by the CFA Institute and amassed 4,000 hours of professional experience.

The CFA Institute boasts a global membership exceeding 200,000 individuals engaged in the fields of financial analysis, investments, and asset management.

Congratulating the achievers, Andreas Cleanthous, president of CFA Society Cyprus, noted the increasing interest in acquiring the CFA Charter as a tangible acknowledgement of its prestige.

He affirmed its reputation as the “gold standard” among financial credentials.

Cleanthous urged the 30 new charterholders to continue their journey with the same zeal and dedication, equipped with the knowledge and practical skills they have acquired.

Moreover, he assured them of ongoing support from CFA Society Cyprus, offering opportunities for continuous education, as well as professional and social networking.

Furthermore, Cleanthous said that adherence to the Code of Ethics and Professional Standards of Conduct of the CFA Institute is a crucial key to a bright future in the financial industry.

The commitment to ethical conduct and professional behaviour, he stressed, will be pivotal for the success of the new charterholders in their future endeavours.

The Cyprus Stock Exchange (CSE) ended Tuesday, February 6 with negligible losses.

The general Cyprus Stock Market Index was at 139.46 points at 13:29 during the day, reflecting a decrease of 0.03 per cent over the previous day of trading.

The FTSE / CySE 20 Index was at 84.69 points, representing a drop of 0.02 per cent.

The total value of transactions came up to €72,157.

In terms of the sub-indexes, the main index fell by 0.06 per cent while the alternative index rose by 0.2 per cent. The hotel and investment firm index remained unchanged.

The biggest investment interest was attracted by the Bank of Cyprus (+0.29 per cent), Hellenic Bank (-0.85 per cent), Logicom (no change), Petrolina (no change), and Vassiliko Cement Works Public Company (+0.62 per cent).