February 8, 2024

Cyprus Mail
CyprusFeatured

Cyprus law firm linked to sham marriage scandal

By Gina Agapiou013
aradippou municipality
Aradippou municipality

A Cyprus-based law firm is under investigation as part of a probe into a criminal network orchestrating sham marriages across several European countries, it emerged on Thursday.

The ring of sham marriages, which is headquartered in Cyprus and centred on Aradippou municipality, is taking on larger dimensions, involving many European countries such as Portugal and Latvia.

So far, 13 individuals have been arrested and remanded in the Republic of Cyprus following a Europol operation.

But information about the involvement of other individuals has been secured, police spokesman Christos Andreou told radio Trito. He emphasised the magnitude of the case, stating that numerous individuals are currently being questioned, with more expected to undergo interrogation.

Although the spokesman did not provide any further details, media reported that at least one law firm and one travel agency based on the island are involved.

Meanwhile, the extradition to Cyprus of a woman from Portugal and a second woman from Latvia, both arrested on January 21, are expected on the island.

Investigations started in November 2020. In total, 15 arrests have been made so far, and another 21 individuals are being sought.

 

 

 

Follow the Cyprus Mail on Google News
cropped gina photo face 3.jpg
Gina Agapiou has been a Cyprus Mail writer since 2019, primarily covering local news. Social issues are a strong focus of their work, including LGBTQIA+ rights and elderly care.

Related Posts

Teens arrested for spray-painting shop

Staff Reporter

Man arrested for church theft

Staff Reporter

UN envoy continues meetings with guarantors in Ankara

Nikolaos Prakas

Daily News Briefing

Staff Reporter

Egyptian minister in Cyprus for bilateral contacts on Middle East

Source: Cyprus News Agency

Farmers protest EU Green policies in Nicosia, Paphos

Nikolaos Prakas
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign