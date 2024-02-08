Traders prefer ETH over Bitcoin amidst ETF developments, Rebel Satoshi presale raises more funds amidst slow market

TLDR

Standard Chartered researcher expects an SEC-approved Ethereum exchange-traded fund in May this year.

UK High Court case is underway with controversial Craig Wright aiming to prove he’s the real Bitcoin creator.

Rebel Satoshi introduces a unique rebellious meme coin, which it plans to launch in a few weeks.

After the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) greenlit 11 ETFs or exchange-traded funds for Bitcoin (BTC), the spotlight is now on its successor, Ethereum (ETH). Many analysts sense déjà vu, believing the SEC will give the same favor for Ethereum-branded ETFs.

Interestingly, the new Rebel Satoshi ($RBLZ) is a meme coin inspired by Bitcoin’s creator. The rebel-themed project is poised to launch in a few weeks, with time available for investors to join.

Stay tuned to find out later after uncovering the latest for Ethereum and Bitcoin.

Standard chartered researcher predicts an Ethereum ETF by May 2024

As the second-most traded project in top crypto coins, it was inevitable that American asset managers would be keen on launching an Ethereum ETF. Still, the stern SEC has yet to approve an Ethereum in the US.

Yet, researchers like Geoff Kendrick, who works at Standard Chartered, believe this will soon change. Applications from financial institutions Ark 21Shares and VanEck filed in 2023 remain pending, with an approval deadline of May 23, 2024.

Analysis from Kendrick suggests several elements favor Ethereum, such as the SEC’s recent approval patterns. Moreover, experts believe the regulator will consider ETH a commodity and security, resulting in less stringent regulations.

Kendrick is confident ETH can surpass $4,000 should an approval occur. Yet, many forecasters are cautious, implying a minimum yearly peak of $3,000 (a potential 74% jump from ETH’s current value of $2,300).

Craig Wright is set to be in the UK High Court to prove Bitcoin creator identity

Aside from ETFs, what else is going with the #1 crypto to buy? The mystery of the identity behind the project’s original developer has fascinated enthusiasts for 15 years. Controversial Craig Wright has continued to lay claims as the man behind Bitcoin since 2016. The United Kingdom High Court is the latest law entity stepping in to determine whether Wright is indeed the pseudonymous founder.

The Crypto Open Patent Alliance initially revealed the case in 2021. It’s one of several involving Craig Wright and his supposed claims of being Satoshi Nakamoto. Four weeks is the minimum time the trial should last, but it could last longer.

After hitting a yearly low of $38,540, BTC is up 11% (currently worth $42,580). Estimators believe the coin could reach at least $50,000 by 2025.

Finally, let’s dive deeper into Rebel Satoshi.

Rebel Satoshi blazes trail In Meme Coins

Rebel Satoshi is blazing a trail in the meme coin market, moving away from the typical Doge and Shiba Inu references. The project still upholds the typical traits of community-building and amusement.

Yet, it advocates for decentralized finance and seeks to challenge centralized monetary systems. Rebel Satoshi will embody the defiant spirits of Satoshi Nakamoto and Guy Fawkes in this objective with far-reaching consequences, which include more financial freedom for ordinary citizens.

Fortunately, the earning prospects are evident, with a $100 million market cap as the project’s main goal. It has only scratched the surface, meaning plenty of untapped potential for early adopters.

The $RBLZ token represents the exciting monetary possibilities for Rebel Satoshi. Users can gain low-effort passive income thanks to staking. $RBLZ also grants access to 9,999 of the coolest NFTs in the form of rebel-themed collectibles and digital art characters in the Rebel Artefacts Vault.

Only a limited number of $RBLZ remain as investors have flocked to own the token since its presale began on November 5, 2023. This event will reach its fifth and final round in a few days, where $RBLZ rises 13.6% from $0.022 to $0.025. 150% is the total gain for first-stage investors!

The presale is set to close on February 29, 2024, before Rebel Satoshi officially goes live and lists $RBLZ.

For the latest updates and more information, be sure to visit the official Rebel Satoshi Presale Website or contact Rebel Red via Telegram

DISCLAIMER – “Views Expressed Disclaimer: Views and opinions expressed are those of the authors and do not reflect the official position of any other author, agency, organization, employer or company, including NEO CYMED PUBLISHING LIMITED, which is the publishing company performing under the name Cyprus-Mail…more