Cyprus Business Now

President Nikos Christodoulides on Thursday updated foreign investors on the progress of Cyprus’ Strategy for Attracting Investment and Talent, in effect since 2022.

Speaking at an event at the Presidential Palace in Nicosia, attended by over 100 investors, Christodoulides aimed to position Cyprus as an attractive destination for living and business.

The government’s efforts, presented by key ministers, included updates on the new housing policy, the Build-to-Rent scheme, electronic submission for renewable energy licenses, and strategic investment laws.

Christodoulides highlighted maintaining economic stability for investment attractiveness.

The President assured continuous dialogue with investors to enhance Cyprus’ appeal for residence, work, and business.

During a recent meeting with the Board of Directors of the Larnaca Chamber of Commerce and Industry (Evel), Angelos Hadjicharalambous, the candidate for the presidency of the Larnaca District Administration Organisation, outlined his vision for the growth of Larnaca.

According to a statement released on Thursday, Hadjicharalambous “presented his vision to the chamber for further strengthening the development efforts of Larnaca, with a direct impact on the city’s and district’s economy”.

Moreover, he also highlighted the significant role played by the chamber, aligning its course with the substantial progress of the city through the planning and implementation of public and private projects.

In addition, Hadjicharalambous said that Larnaca “now serves as a model of development and progress without abandoning timeless principles and values”.

The statement concluded by saying that Hadjicharalambous “aims to propel Larnaca forward, focusing on sustainable growth and preserving the city’s heritage”.

The CIM Summit 2024, an event that is of interest to the business community in Cyprus and the region, is set to take place on April 6, 2024.

The summit aims to provide a platform for both Cypriot and international businesses to stay informed about the latest developments across various business sectors.

According to an announcement by the organisers, renowned academics from top European business schools and accomplished professionals will share their knowledge with attendees, representing leading companies in Cyprus.

The summit will be inaugurated by the Minister of Finance Makis Keravnos, on behalf of the President of the Republic of Cyprus Nikos Christodoulides.

Speakers at the CIM Summit, including Casidhe Troyer from the London Business School, Sue Dopson and Trudi Lang from the University of Oxford, and David Stillwell from the University of Cambridge, will delve into topics such as the rise of mutual fund indices, corporate R&D, contemporary economic trends, and significant parameters of the economy.

Attendees will have the opportunity to pose questions, helping to boost engagement and interaction at the event.

The event will conclude with the announcement of the honorary members of CIM 2024.

The Cyprus Stock Exchange (CSE) ended Thursday, February 8 with profits.

The general Cyprus Stock Market Index was at 140.25 points at 15:24 during the day, reflecting an increase of 0.49 per cent over the previous day of trading.

The FTSE / CySE 20 Index was at 85.18 points, representing a rise of 0.51 per cent.

The total value of transactions came up to €224,094.

In terms of the sub-indexes, the main, alternative, investment firm indexes rose by 0.58 per cent, 0.35 per cent and 1.77 per cent respectively. The hotel index fell by 0.81 per cent.

The biggest investment interest was attracted by the Bank of Cyprus (+0.29 per cent), Hellenic Bank (+0.43 per cent), Demetra (+1.81 per cent), and Vassiliko Cement Works Public Company (+1.25 per cent).