February 9, 2024

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

‘No magic solution’ for housing crisis

By Andria Kades058
Housing problems will not be solved with the wave of a wand, government spokesman Konstantinos Letymbiotis said on Friday.

He stressed housing is one of the biggest problems – if not the biggest problem – for young people.

“It is for this reason that the interior ministry last October announced a comprehensive housing policy to solve the housing problem, particularly in Nicosia and Limassol, which may be worse than other cities.”

Letymbiotis made his comments during a press briefing to journalists, where he said “there are no magic solutions or magic wants to solve the housing problem from one day to another.”

Most of the government schemes have already come into force and have begun tackling the problem, he added.

Andria Kades is the Cyprus Mail’s chief reporter, and has been a journalist at the paper since 2015. She covers the political sphere with a keen interest in corruption, human rights and mental health

