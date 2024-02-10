February 10, 2024

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

‘There are new opportunities for Cyprus issue’

By Source: Cyprus News Agency0129
Gerapetritis and Blinkin in Washington on Friday

The new opportunities that have been created for the Cyprus issue following the assumption of duties by the UNSG’s personal envoy María Ángela Holguín were outlined late on Friday by Greek Foreign Minister George Gerapetritis in a meeting with his American counterpart Antony Blinken.

The two ministers held a meeting in the framework of the US-Greece Strategic Dialogue, which took place on Friday in Washington DC.

“I also raised with Mr Blinken the Cyprus issue, particularly on the occasion of the assumption of duties by the personal envoy of the United Nations Secretary General,” Gerapetritis said.

This is an opportunity to bring attention to the Cyprus issue in order to finally be able to have a viable solution within the framework of the United Nations Security Council resolutions,” he added.

The latest round of negotiations, in July 2017 at the Swiss resort of Crans-Montana ended inconclusively.

UNSG Antonio Guterres appointed Holguín to assume a Good Offices role on his behalf and search for common ground on the way forward in the Cyprus issue.

Meanwhile, a joint statement on the US-Greece Strategic Dialogue underlined the importance of the rule of law, good neighbourly relations, stability and security in the Western Balkans and Eastern Mediterranean region, and cooperation through the 3+1 format (Greece, Cyprus, Israel, plus the United States).

The Cyprus News Agency or CNA is the major news agency in Cyprus. CNA currently has commercial agreements with Reuters, AFP, ITAR-TASS, RIA NOVOSTI and MENA and cooperation agreements with ANA, SANA, XINHUA, ANSA, IRNA, PAP, APS and ATA. CNA also exchanges news with the Macedonian Press Agency

