February 12, 2024

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Road closure on main road between Latchi and Polis Chrysochous

By Staff Reporter
road closure
File photo

Road works in Latchi on the main road from Polis will result in only in one lane being open for the next two months, the municipality announced.

According to an announcement drivers heading from Latchi to Polis should follow the detour that has been created.

The municipality apologizes for the inconvenience and calls on the public to show the necessary understanding and comply with the temporary road markings.

