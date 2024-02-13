February 13, 2024

Cyprus Mail
BusinessInternational

Jeff Bezos sells around $2 billion of Amazon shares

By Reuters News Service02
Jeff Bezos watches as model presents a creation for Dolce & Gabbana Fall/Winter 2024/25 men's collection in Milan, Italy January 13, 2024. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo
Jeff Bezos watches as model presents a creation for Dolce & Gabbana Fall/Winter 2024/25 men's collection in Milan, Italy January 13, 2024. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo

Amazon.com (AMZN.O) founder Jeff Bezos sold around 12 million shares of the online retail and cloud services firm for roughly $2 billion, according to a company filing on Friday, soon after laying out a plan to sell his shares over the next year.

The sale took place last Wednesday and Thursday, the filings showed.

Last week, Amazon said that Bezos would sell up to 50 million shares in the firm.

The sale plan, which is subject to certain conditions, was adopted on Nov. 8, 2023, and would be completed by Jan. 31, 2025, according to the company’s latest annual report.

Bezos, who stepped down as the company’s chief executive and took over as executive chairman in 2021, founded Amazon as a bookseller in 1994.

He is currently the world’s second richest person with a net worth of $200 billion, according to Bloomberg Billionaires Index.

