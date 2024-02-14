Programme supported by Microsoft to help Cypriot startups

European University Cyprus (EUC) on Wednesday announced that its startup programme, implemented in collaboration with tech giant Microsoft, is set to launch its third cycle, offering active support to Cypriot startups for yet another year.
According to the announcement, the programme aims to support ten emerging businesses from across Cyprus, providing them with a specialised training and mentoring package entirely free of charge.
The goal, the university said, is to empower the founders of these startups to properly enter the global market and achieve their business objectives.
The programme will assist these budding enterprises in accelerating their growth through a tailored package that combines training, guidance, and mentoring, all of which are critical elements for any new business in its early stages.
This support will help them familiarise themselves with essential business concepts and tools used in modern companies.
The founders of the participating startups will have the opportunity to collaborate closely with top-level and experienced executives from the thirteen companies actively supporting the programme.
The programme’s innovation partners include BSM Cyprus, CNP Cyprus, CYTA, ExxonMobil, EY, Gnomi, GrantXpert Consulting, Hellenic Bank, IMH, Logicom, Microsoft, NetU, and NewCyTech.
In addition, the Cyprus Chamber of Commerce and Industry (Keve) is a strong supporter of the entire programme.
The EUC Startup Programme, powered by Microsoft, is implemented by the Business School of the European University Cyprus in close collaboration with Microsoft and GrantXpert Consulting Ltd.
The announcement said that participating startups will enjoy significant and unique privileges provided by Microsoft. These include free tools such as OpenAI GPT-4 models via Azure, free Azure credits, meetings with Microsoft professionals, and much more.
“Registration for the Microsoft for Startups Founders Hub opens the door to acquiring these benefits with active support from Microsoft,” the university said.
Moreover, mentors will be assigned to all startups, providing them with the opportunity to collaborate closely to further develop their business ideas and successfully introduce their new products or services to the market.
The programme is based on a specialised training and mentoring package, scheduled for May, June, and July 2024, followed by a graduation ceremony in September 2024.
The application period is open until March 31, 2024. Startups eager to join this innovative initiative can find more information can call 22-669266 or send an email to Stefani Theofanous at [email protected].