February 14, 2024

Cyprus Mail
Company News

TBWA\Entelia spot showcases new McCrispy’s loudest ‘crunch’

By Press Release02
“Allow us to disrupt the crunchiness!” That was the challenge the TBWA\Entelia team set itself, and they achieved perhaps the loudest “crunch” ever heard in an advertisement yet!

Have you heard it?

Viewable now is McDonald’s Cyprus’ latest TV spot, featuring the new McCrispy® – a high-quality video produced by Semio Productions, helmed by renowned director Christos Kanakis, and cinematographer Alexis Kanakis.

Colours, sound and image merged to materialise a fitting youthful concept, culminating in the grand reveal of the McCrispy. As for music, Christos Mastoras, created a unique score, exclusively for the McCrispy spot! As seen, with the first bite…a powerful ‘CRUNCH’ fills the screen, transmitting the new offering’s deliciousness via an impressive audiovisual effect.

On behalf of TBWA\Entelia, Managing Director Neofytos Taliotis expressed his thanks to McDonald’s Cyprus “for their trust to realise their new TV spot, as well as for their excellent cooperation over the years”.

“And a big thank you to the TBWA\Entelia team for their passion, consistency, creativity and dedication,” added Taliotis.

View TBWA\Entelia’s new TV spot for McDonald’s Cyprus below.

