Daily News Briefing

In today’s episode, Paphos mayor Phedonas Phedonos will file a complaint to the police against both the Contractors Council and the Scientific and Technical Chamber where he’ll accuse of them of dereliction of duty, for having taken no disciplinary action against companies previously implicated in the Paphos sewerage board scandal.

Elsewhere, the government pledged on Thursday it was working efficiently to quickly give compensation to over 150 people who saw their homes destroyed by severe weather in Limassol.

Meanwhile, Cyprus has the youngest population of any of the European Union’s member states, according to the latest figures published by statistical institute Eurostat.

All this and more in the Cyprus Beat briefing brought to you by the Cyprus Mail.

