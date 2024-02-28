Cyprus Business Now

February 28, 2024

By Kyriacos Nicolaou
OPAP Cyprus on Tuesday launched its 2024 social initiatives with a focus on health, a key priority for the organisation.

Chief Commercial Officer Alexandros Davos announced the renewed adoption of two rooms at the Cyprus Anti-Cancer Society’s “Arodafnousa” Palliative Care Centre, a commitment OPAP has upheld since 2017.

In addition to covering operating costs, OPAP contributed to providing a dedicated bus for transporting cancer patients, expanding its support to Paphos and Limassol districts.

Moreover, CCO Davos expressed respect for the Anti-Cancer Society’s work and emphasised OPAP Cyprus’ ongoing commitment to supporting cancer patients’ needs across the island.

 

A two-day seminar focusing on workers’ well-being highlighted the significance of professional satisfaction, according to an announcement released this week by the Pancyprian Federation of Independent Trade Unions (Poaso).

The event, organised on February 21 and 22 in collaboration with the Pancyprian Federation of Independent Trade Unions, featured discussions by the World Organisation of Workers (WOW), the Danish trade union Krifa, and the European Center for Workers’ Issues (ECWI).

Poaso president Costas Ioannou opened the seminar at the Sunhall Hotel in Larnaca, with George Asiakalis, the federation’s advisor on labour issues, among the speakers.

The seminar’s conclusions pointed out workplace issues affecting workers’ professional satisfaction, which, in turn, has a negative impact on their personal lives.

Professional satisfaction is considered a form of reward, and recent research emphasises its potential economic benefits for companies and the overall economy.

While financial incentives are essential, elements such as recognition, appreciation, respect, job content, and work environment play more significant roles in enhancing job satisfaction.

On the contrary, issues like harassment and aggressive behaviour at the workplace detract from job satisfaction, showing an increasing trend over the years, the announcement concluded.

 

The Cyprus Productivity Center (Kepa) under the Ministry of Labour and Social Insurance announced this week the launch of a 30-hour free training programme on Smart Mobile Basics at the Kalopanayiotis Community Council hall.

The initiative is part of the organisation’s efforts to provide free training programmes in non-urban areas.

According to Kepa, the objective is to facilitate the participation of residents in these areas in training activities.

The programme, attended by 20 participants, commenced on February 15, 2024, and takes place every Thursday afternoon.

All programmes are financially supported by the European Union within the framework of the Recovery and Resilience Mechanism.

Kepa said that it extends an invitation to all communities to collaborate on organising similar programmes.

For more information, interested parties can contact Andreas Stylianou at 22806144.

 

The Cyprus Stock Exchange (CSE) ended Tuesday, February 27 with negligible profits.

The general Cyprus Stock Market Index was at 141.55 points at 12:44 during the day, reflecting an increase of 0.01 per cent over the previous day of trading.

The FTSE / CySE 20 Index was at 85.96 points, remaining stable from the day before.

The total value of transactions came up to €196,210.

In terms of the sub-indexes, the main index fell by 0.07 per cent while the alternative index rose by 0.25 per cent. The hotel and investment firm index remained stable.

The biggest investment interest was attracted by the Bank of Cyprus (-0.29 per cent), Blue Island (-1.64 per cent), Hellenic Bank (no change), the Cyprus Cement Company (+1.49 per cent), and Vassiliko Cement Works Public Company (no change).

kyriacos nicolaou headshot
Kyriacos joined the Cyprus Mail in 2020. He moved to the paper's business & finance section a year later, focusing on local firms, up-and-coming startups, broader economic matters, and technology.

