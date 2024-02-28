February 28, 2024

Cyprus Mail
Energy minister attends Investopia 2024

By Souzana Psara00
abu dhabi 2
Abu Dhabi (file photo)

Energy Minister George Papanastasiou, who is attending the Investopia 2024 conference is in Abu Dhabi, will take part in a discussion on “Strategic Priorities in a Shifting Global Landscape: A Policy Perspective.”

Investopia is a UAE-based platform, which tries to bring the global investment community in touch with burgeoning opportunities across new economies. It was launched in 2021 by Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum H.E. Abdulla Bin Touq AlMarri,

To date, the conference has seen the participation of over 3,000 delegates from 58 countries, including more than 500 C-suite executives and representatives of financial institutions with over $500 billion in Assets under Management.

This year’s conference, held at the St. Regis Abu Dhabi-Saadiyat Island Resort on February 28 and 29, is themed “Emerging Economic Frontiers: Investing in the ‘New Economy’ Growth Sectors.

According to the event’s organisers, Investopia 2024 centres on three pillars. The first pillar, titled ‘dialogue’, features global leaders discussing key economic topics.

The ‘communities’ pillar is about engaging specific stakeholders, and fostering strategic partnerships.

The third and final pillar, titled ‘marketplace’, is about an expanded space that facilitates capital flow and hosts matchmaking activities, investment announcements, and MoU signings.

 

cropped psara.jpg
Souzana Psara is part of the Cyprus Mail's business section, covering local business news, startups, and tech. Off the clock, she stays up to date with the latest industry trends and innovations.'

