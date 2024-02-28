February 28, 2024

Cyprus Mail
Opinion

Why Israel must win the war against Hamas

By CM Guest Columnist00
israeli army vehicles return from the southern gaza strip
An Israeli soldier gestures as Israeli army vehicles return from the southern Gaza strip

By Oren Anolik

 

Hamas’ ongoing aggression against Israel has reached a critical juncture following the vicious attack on October 7, 2023 and has deep-rooted implications, not just for the region, but for global stability as well. In the wake of the frenzy of murder, rape mutilation and burning of innocent Israeli civilians there are compelling reasons why Israel must emerge victorious in this war against the Islamist terror organisation, which controls the Gaza Strip with the support of Iran.

First and foremost, the October 7 massacres serve as a grim reminder of the constant threat that Hamas poses to the security and safety of Israeli citizens. Winning the war against Hamas is a matter of utmost national security, as well as a basic moral imperative. As a lone democracy in a belligerent region, it is essential for Israel to demonstrate strength and resilience to protect its people and deter future attacks.

Hamas’s actions on 7 October underscore its relentless commitment to an extremist genocidal ideology, aimed at the destruction of Israel and the establishment of an Islamic state in its place. By breaching the ceasefire and launching its barbaric rampage, Hamas has once again demonstrated its disregard for international law and its rejection of peaceful coexistence with Israel. As long as Hamas continues to hold sway in Gaza, the prospects for a peaceful resolution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict remain bleak. By defeating Hamas, Israel can weaken the influence of extremist elements and create an environment more conducive to diplomatic efforts and dialogue.

Furthermore, Hamas’s grip on power in Gaza has contributed to the perpetuation of poverty, suffering, and instability among the Palestinian population. Rather than governing responsibly and promoting the welfare of its people, Hamas has diverted resources and humanitarian aid towards building up its arsenal and infrastructure for waging war against Israel. By defeating Hamas and dismantling its terrorist infrastructure, Israel can help pave the way for a more prosperous and peaceful future for the Palestinians living in Gaza.

In the broader picture, Iran’s Ayatollah regime has provided Hamas with financial, military, and logistical support and poses a wide-reaching regional threat. A defeat for Hamas would not only weaken Iran’s influence in the region and disrupt the flow of support to terrorist organisations, but also send a powerful message that its patronage of proxy militias promoting instability in Yemen, Syria, Iraq and Lebanon will not go unchallenged. As a frontline state in the global fight of the free world against terrorism, Israel’s ability to effectively deter and defeat ultraviolent organisations like Hamas is critical for maintaining stability and security, not just in the Middle East, but around the world.

The stakes in Israel’s war against Hamas are high, with implications that extend far beyond the borders of the Middle East. By defeating Hamas, Israel can ensure the safety of its citizens, pave the way for a peaceful resolution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, weaken Iran’s sponsoring of terrorism, and contribute to global efforts to combat extremism and promote stability. For these reasons, Israel’s victory over Hamas is not just desirable but imperative for the security and well-being of the entire region. It is essential for the international community to stand united with Israel against terrorism in order to work together towards a future of peace and security for all.

 

Oren Anolik is the Ambassador of Israel in Cyprus

Follow the Cyprus Mail on Google News

Related Posts

Our View: Tax payer cannot fund doctors milking the system

CM: Our View

Our View: Union objections shouldn’t derail meritocracy

CM: Our View

‘Flyers still ready to fork out sky-high fares’

CM Guest Columnist

Proposals to reform the government budgetary framework

CM Guest Columnist

Greece was battered, but Makarios was relentless on the Cyprus issue

CM Guest Columnist

To all intents and purposes, northern Cyprus is Turkish

CM Reader's View
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign