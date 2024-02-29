Applications for student housing in Nicosia open

Applications for subsidised student accommodation within Nicosia’s walled city are now open, the interior ministry announced on Thursday.

The project allows for financial assistance to property owners or tenants with signed consent for the renovation of their premises, to convert them into student rooms within Nicosia’s walled city.

Calls for applications began a day earlier and will be available until the allocated budget is used up in full.

The project falls under Cyprus’ recovery and resilience plan with a €15 million budget.

This is now the third round of calls announced, with a budget of €11.3m.

The first tranche of funding was for 13 student rooms with a €363,664 state subsidy.

The second round detailed two proposals for 50 student rooms with the subsidy amounting to €2.3 million.

According to the interior ministry, the project’s goals are to upgrade the area and bring in more investment, as well as offering affordable housing to students with controlled rent.

More information can be found here www.moi.gov.cy/sxedialefkosia