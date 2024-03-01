March 1, 2024

Cyprus marks 60th anniversary of civil defence force

ΟΛΟΚΛΗΡΩΣΗ ΔΙΗΜΕΡΗΣ ΕΚΠΑΙΔΕΥΤΙΚΗΣ ΑΣΚΗΣΗΣ ΟΜΑΔΑΣ ΔΙΑΣΩΣΗΣ ΠΟΛΙΤΙΚΗΣ ΑΜΥΝΑΣ ΛΑΡΝΑΚΑΣ
File photo

By Rony Junior El Daccache

 

Cyprus celebrated the 60th anniversary of its civil defence on World Civil Defence Day.

“We honour the tireless workers of the system, including the volunteers of the civil defence force, who in every response and action demonstrate their voluntary sacrifice,” the interior ministry said in a statement, while also calling attention those who have served for the past 60 years.

“This year, World Civil Defence Day coincides with a very difficult period due to the ongoing war in Ukraine and Israel, highlighting the importance of the civil defence system both globally and locally,” the statement concluded.

