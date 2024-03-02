March 2, 2024

Investors who missed out on Celestia (TIA) and Fetch.ai (FET) are flocking to the InQubeta (QUBE) presale

By CM Guest Columnist00
celestia

After a 2-year-long bearish winter, the bull market appears to be here. Confidence and optimism are nearing a frenzy, and more importantly, renewed buying interest. Investors are eyeing promising altcoins, aiming to position themselves for staggering profits.

Amidst this, a fascinating trend has emerged. Investors who missed out on Celestia (TIA) and Fetch.ai (FET), two top altcoins, are now flocking to the InQubeta (QUBE) presale. QUBE, an emerging crypto, rose to the spotlight after soaring past $10.5 million in presale. Buzzing with potential, it has been hailed as the best new crypto to invest in.

InQubeta (QUBE): A big shot at massive gains

Crypto favors early participants—a scenario expected to play out with InQubeta (QUBE). This emerging altcoin has been identified as a big shot at whopping gains, especially among investors who missed out on Celestia and Fetch.ai. Its explosive presale—a staggering $10.5 million raised in early funding—is a tip of what is to come after its market debut, making it a recommended presale.

The frenzy around the ongoing presale can be attributed to its bullish narrative as an AI altcoin. It intends to reshape the fast-rising AI market, which makes it a fundamentally strong cryptocurrency. By building the first crypto-based crowdfunding platform for AI startups, it aims to address the fundraising issue within the industry.

More importantly, its custom-built NFT marketplace will democratize access to the burgeoning AI market. To raise funds, tech startups will mint investment opportunities, which will be represented as equity-based NFTs. Next, these NFTs—tokenized real-world AI investments—will be divided into bits, thereby allowing all investors to become early backers of groundbreaking AI ventures.

The presale is ongoing and selling out fast—you shouldn’t miss out. It is currently in stage 8, and a token costs just $0.0245. Meanwhile, according to experts, there will be a 5,000% jump after its launch, making it a promising wave to take advantage of.qube

Celestia (TIA): A new and promising Altcoin

Celestia (TIA) is a new altcoin that launched in the final quarter of 2023. Since its launch, it has exploded, filling early holders with glee. As it continues its price discovery journey, it is among the best cryptos to invest in.

Although early holders saw significant gains, Celestia nonetheless boasts significant growth potential. Its rapidly growing community highlights its potential, positioning it as a good crypto to buy.

In addition to its substantial upside potential, it plays a key role in the crypto scene— it’s a fundamentally strong altcoin. Celestia is the first modular blockchain network that enables anyone to easily deploy their own blockchain with minimal overheads.

Fetch.ai (FET): Charting a bullish course

Fetch.ai (FET) is an AI altcoin—a bullish narrative. It is an artificial intelligence lab building an open, permissionless, machine learning network with a crypto economy.

It burst into the spotlight in the final quarter of 2023, sending ripples of excitement across the community and the wider crypto landscape. However, the recent Starknet and DYM airdrops and the buzzing ERC-404 experimental token standard shifted attention away from it.

Nevertheless, it has gained significant traction of late, recently creating a new all-time high (ATH). As it charts a bullish course, Fetch.ai is one of the best cryptos to buy now.

Conclusion

The bull market appears to be here, with investors positioning themselves. Those who missed out on Celestia’s launch and Fetch.ai’s bull run have been shifting their attention to InQubeta, a top ICO. As an emerging AI altcoin, QUBE boasts astounding growth potential, and you can become an early holder by clicking the link below.

Visit InQubeta Presale 

Join The InQubeta Communities

 

DISCLAIMER – “Views Expressed DisclaimerViews and opinions expressed are those of the authors and do not reflect the official position of any other author, agency, organization, employer or company, including NEO CYMED PUBLISHING LIMITED, which is the publishing company performing under the name Cyprus-Mail…more

 

