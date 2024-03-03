March 3, 2024

Cyprus Mail
CyprusCyprus Talks

Govt issues anti-navtex, refuting Turkish claim

By Tom Cleaver0160
The Bilim 2

The government on Sunday issued an “anti-navtex” in response to a Turkish navtex message regarding maritime research in the sea off Cyprus’ northern coast.

Turkey had earlier issued a navtex, a message used to transmit information to seaborne vessels, to authorise a research boat by the name of Bilim 2, which belongs to the Middle East Technical University, to conduct scientific research in the waters off Cyprus.

However, the government maintains that the waters in question are in the Republic of Cyprus’ jurisdiction and thus issued an anti-navtex to refute the permission given to the boat by Turkey.

President Nikos Christodoulides confirmed the issue of the anti-navtex, saying “we always react within this context”.

Asked if Turkey’s navtex had helped to restart talks for a solution to the Cyprus problem, he said, “it definitely hasn’t.”

“It’s a common tactic by Turkey. I’m not underestimating it or brushing it under the carpet. That’s why we reacted immediately,” he said.

Tom joined the Mail in 2023. An award-winning journalist, he speaks four languages fluently, watches his local football team home and away, and is an avid traveller.

