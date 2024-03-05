March 5, 2024

Athienou announces installation of EV charger

ev charge athienou
Inauguration of the EV charging station in Athienou, March 4, 2024 [CNA]

An electric car charging station has been installed at the entrance of a large public parking area in the community of Athienou, the municipality announced.

In its announcement, it noted that as of Monday the dual charger, which can simultaneously charge two vehicles, is now operational adjacent to the Kallinikei municipal building, along Andrea Louka street.

“Residents [of the community] as well others who use electric vehicles, can visit the restaurants of Athienou and beyond, without worrying about charging their car,” the municipality said.

Mayor Kyriakos Kareklas inaugurated the station with a demo of usage and an electronic app provided by EV Power Ltd, the managing company.

“The municipality of Athienou continues with its actions to serve the public [and] its transition towards green development,” the announcement concluded.

