March 5, 2024

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Bids open for 2024 Paphos Aphrodite festival

By Staff Reporter04
aphrodite festival
File photo: Paphos Aphrodite Festival event 2023

Preparations have started for the 2024 Paphos Aphrodite Festival, the city’s municipality announced on Tuesday.

According to the announcement expressions of interest are now being sought for the leading cultural event which takes place at the site of the medieval castle of Kato Paphos, attracting local as well as foreign crowds.

The terms and conditions for expression of interest to participate in the event, slated to take place during the entire month of September, can be found here on the Paphos municipality website.

The deadline for submission of tenders is March 19, 2024.

Follow the Cyprus Mail on Google News
Avatar photo

Related Posts

Today’s weather: Partial clouds, rains and dust

Staff Reporter

Cyprus sees 47 per cent surge in new loans, corporate borrowing spikes

Kyriacos Nicolaou

Cyprus Business Now

Kyriacos Nicolaou

Green taxes ‘will squeeze’ consumers

Iole Damaskinos

Cyprus problem ‘is still solvable’

Tom Cleaver

Ioannou implores EU to consider parts of Syria safe

Tom Cleaver
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign