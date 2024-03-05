March 5, 2024

Pullix (PLX) rallies on launch; Set to outshine as the Crypto community awaits its revolutionary hybrid platform launch

Pullix, a new DeFi project that started its presale a few months ago, has seen a 320% rally upon its launch. The platform’s native token soared from a beginning price of $0.04 to a launch price of $0.168.

While this is good news for early investors, analysts have forecasted more increase in the coming weeks as it launches on top exchanges. Also, its upcoming hybrid exchange is adding more steam to the project.

Pullix DeFi coin, PLX scores major listings with more to come

Interestingly, Pullix’s native token, PLX, already has two major listings on top crypto platforms, CoinGecko and the decentralized exchange, Uniswap. According to a recent announcement from Pullix, its $PLX token will launch at a price of $0.168 with a market cap of $33.6 million. 

That is not all. Pullix will also be listed on the BitMart exchange, making it the best crypto investment at the moment. Exchange listings have been catalysts for major bullish price movements.

Smart investors are already stacking up more PLX tokens as they look forward to the projected price increases. Also, they are anticipating the platform’s hybrid exchange, which is poised to revolutionize the sector. Let us see how it would do this.

Pullix (PLX) Hybrid exchange brings a new side to trading 

Pullix (PLX) is buying a DeFi project that will foster a cooperative community in the DeFi market where traders can trade and earn rewards, thanks to its Trade-to-Earn feature. All they will have to do is trade on the platform and complete trading challenges. These trading challenges could be to trade certain assets, meet certain trading targets, or trade in certain markets. 

In addition to this, Pullix will offer lots of tradable assets apart from cryptocurrencies. The list of tradable assets will range from indices, ETFs, commodities, forex, and gold to OTC derivatives. The exciting part is all of these assets can be traded anonymously.

Pullix does not have a strict KYC process like Binance and Crypto.com. As a result, traders in the DeFi market now only need their crypto wallet and email to trade on Pullix’s hybrid exchange, which will offer fast trades, high leverage, liquidity, and fast withdrawals.

The PLX token will form a huge part of this hybrid exchange and will be used for transactions and as rewards. Also, the token can be staked to receive passive income depending on the amount staked. This staking option makes PLX the best crypto investment for those looking to earn free tokens. Notably, Pullix’s PLX ERC20 token is deflationary.

This means the ERC20 tokens can be burnt to reduce their supply, consequently increasing their price as scarcity sets in. Those who hold tokens can watch their investment grow as the platform advances and as trades pour in from different markets.

Conclusion 

Pullix has already given early investors a 320% ROI with huge chances for more gains in the coming weeks. Its listing on Uniswap is a major milestone for the DeFi coin and is expected to spark a 50% rally.

In addition to the recent bullish price performance, Pullix’s upcoming hybrid exchange is also another cause for excitement. The platform will allow traders to trade different assets, including cryptos and ETFs.

Also, there will be a staking option and a Trade-to-Earn feature, something that is unavailable on most exchanges. All you need to enjoy these benefits is the PLX token, which top analysts have tipped as the best crypto investment in the past decade.

