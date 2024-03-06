March 6, 2024

Cyprus Mail
BusinessCyprus Business NewsEnergy

Finance Minister discusses electrical connection with Greece, Israel

By Souzana Psara01
keravnos

Cyprus’ Finance Minister Makis Keravnos met with the chairman of Greece’s Independent Power Transmission Operator (Ipto) Manousos Manousakis, according to an announcement released on Tuesday evening.

The announcement said that an Ipto delegation accompanied Manousakis.

The meeting, which took place on Tuesday at the Ministry of Finance in Nicosia, involved a discussion on a number of matters, including the electrical interconnection between Greece, Cyprus, and Israel.

In addition, the announcement stated that the discussion focused on the further promotion of the procedures for the financing of the project.

Relatedly, it should be noted that the vice president of the European Investment Bank (EIB) Kyriacos Kakouris on February 29 confirmed that the EIB’s stance on the Great Sea Interconnector, the afforementioned electrical interconnection project between Cyprus, Greece, and Israel, remains negative.

Kakouris, who made these comments during a press conference at the Finance Ministry, during which the bank’s results were presented, also stated that no new funding request for the project has been submitted by the Republic of Cyprus.

 

Follow the Cyprus Mail on Google News
cropped psara.jpg
Souzana Psara is part of the Cyprus Mail's business section, covering local business news, startups, and tech. Off the clock, she stays up to date with the latest industry trends and innovations.'

Related Posts

Cyprus real estate agents battling “plague of illegality” — 167 criminal cases filed

Kyriacos Nicolaou

Hellenic Bank highlights opportunities in new maritime environment

Kyriacos Nicolaou

Turkish oil terminal halts Russian oil business

Reuters News Service

Rebel Satoshi ($RBLZ) grows its community as investors prepare to buy Ethereum (ETH) and Binance Coin (BNB)

CM Guest Columnist

Egypt hikes interest rates, pound falls against dollar

Reuters News Service

Deputy minister promotes Ayia Napa’s cultural wealth

Staff Reporter
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign