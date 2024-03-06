March 6, 2024

Kapnos airport shuttle routes extended

By Iole Damaskinos028
Bus routes between Nicosia and Larnaca and the island’s airports have increased, the Kapnos shuttle company announced on Wednesday.

According to the announcement, the 26 weekly routes to and from Paphos airport have been increased to 40 since the beginning of March.

The additional shuttle runs are based on increased demand from the number arrivals and departures from Paphos airport.

Kapnos Airport Shuttle company also announced that students travelling through Paphos airport can benefit from a reduced ticket price, upon presenting their student ID.

