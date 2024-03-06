March 6, 2024

New exhibitions in Nicosia

6. ΧΑΜΠΗΣ, Σειρά Βασιλόπουλλον βενεδιάς, Περίπατος, μεταξοτυπία, 2008

The arrival of March brings with it a new wave of art exhibitions around the island and particularly in Nicosia. Two showcases open their doors soon exploring themes such as the complexity of love and the concept of the body.

Opening first is Dimitris Alithinos’ exhibition at Gloria Gallery in Nicosia this Wednesday. From Wednesday to March 30, the Greek painter will present his latest body of work titled Souls on Eros. The opening of the exhibition will be hosted by journalist and art historian Marina Schiza.

Alithinos exhibited for the first time in Nicosia in 1983 and has since remained constantly present on the cultural scene of Cyprus with exhibitions, performances, lectures, publications and releases. In his upcoming exhibition at Gloria Gallery, he approaches the theme of love, interpreting both its bright and dark sides. Tenderness, rawness and pleasure blend and emerge in 21 exceptional drawings and five paintings. The works were created over the last five years and are exhibited for the first time in Cyprus.

katerina stavrou (2)Later in the month, Diatopos Contemporary Art Centre will host Katerina Stavrou’s solo exhibition titled Ena Saki Soma. Opening on March 31, the exhibition will run until April 19 examining closely the formation of the body.

“The concept of the body in the modern era is multifaceted, shaped by successive cultural, technological, and social changes,” says Stavrou. “Living in an age dominated by digital connectivity and heightened awareness of different identities, the body has inevitably become a canvas of expression, a page of exploration. Contemporary approaches to the body often challenge rules and norms, celebrating diversity in size, colour, shape and identity.

“However, the question that inevitably emerges from this association, is whether it becomes possible in the modern reality, where you declare yourself to be anything you want, to achieve true happiness with what you really are. By approaching the body as matter, a mass, like a bag of clay, I seek to provoke questions around the image that prevails in the concept of the body. My interest is focused on the visual transfer of the material rather than the image, thus capturing the body beyond the surface.”

Art exhibitions are taking place in Paphos and Limassol as well while Plataniskia village and the Hambis Printmaking Museum have welcomed a showcase by printmaker Hambis Tsangaris with characteristic works that span a period of 46 years.

 

Souls on Eros

Painting exhibition by renowned artist Dimitris Alithinos. March 6-30. Gloria Gallery, Nicosia. Opening night: 7.30pm. Monday: 5.30pm – 8pm, Tuesday – Friday: 10.30am – 12.45 pm and 5.30pm – 8pm and Saturday: 10.30am-12.45pm. Tel. 22-762605

Ena Saki Soma

Solo exhibition by Katerina Stavrou. March 21-April 19. Diatopos Contemporary Art Centre, Nicosia. Monday-Friday: 5pm-8pm. Saturday: 11am-1pm. Tel: 22-766117

