March 6, 2024

Cyprus Mail
CyprusPodcast

Daily News Briefing

By Staff Reporter06
feb 13 23

In today’s episode, President Nikos Christodoulides on Tuesday evening highlighted the importance his government is putting on restarting Cyprus talks, despite the difficult stance of the Turkish side.

Speaking during a televised speech on his first year as president, Christodoulides went over the initiatives his government has taken to “better the daily life of all citizens”.

Elsewhere, a 31-year-old Ukrainian woman arrested on suspicion of money laundering is not cooperating with authorities, police spokesman Christos Andreou has said.

Meanwhile, diplomats past and present convened on Tuesday to mark the 60th anniversary of the establishment of the United Nations Peacekeeping Force in Cyprus (Unficyp) and discuss prospects for peace in the future.

All this and more in the Cyprus Beat briefing brought to you by the Cyprus Mail.

Follow the Cyprus Mail on Google News
Avatar photo

Related Posts

Today’s weather: Partly cloudy, strong winds

Staff Reporter

UN envoy Maria Holguin to visit UK, Cyprus

Source: Cyprus News Agency

Kot-Kot: a solution for Cyprus’ waste problem

CM Guest Columnist

Cyprus industrial index up by 0.3 per cent in December 2023

Kyriacos Nicolaou

Cyprus Business Now

Kyriacos Nicolaou

Where are the women to go?

Iole Damaskinos
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign