March 6, 2024

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Turkey rejects Cyprus’ Navtex warning

By Nikolaos Prakas019
rv bilim 2
Turkey's Bilim 2

Turkey on Wednesday issued an anti-Navtex to Cyprus’ initial navigational warning about studies being carried out in the island’s exclusive economic zone (EEZ) by Ankara’s ships.

The original Navtex from the government was issued for studies being carried out by the ‘Bilim 2’ boat from March 5 to 15.

In the anti-Navtex, Turkey refuted the Republic of Cyprus’ international standing, saying “it [Cyprus] is not the original state of the partnership established in 1960”.

“Turkey therefore declares that the term ‘Cyprus’ neither amounts to any form of recognition of the Greek Cypriot Administration nor affects Turkey’s rights and obligations under the Treaty of Guarantee and the 1960 Treaty of Establishment,” it added.

It is further stated that “attempts to legitimise the illegal claims of the Greek Cypriot administration through NAVWARN LARNACAS MA84-124/23 are invalid and will not be accepted by Turkey”.

Commenting when Cyprus issued the original Navtex, President Nikos Christodoulides said this was the Republic’s jurisdiction and Nicosia always responds within this framework.

“It’s the usual Turkish tactics,” he added, noting that this was definitely not helpful as a factor in efforts for the resumption of settlement negotiations and Cyprus was taking things seriously in this respect, hence the quick response.

 

Nikolaos Prakas has been a journalist at the Cyprus Mail since 2015. His main interests are writing about politics, crime, and social issues

