March 6, 2024

Cyprus Mail
CyprusCyprus TalksDivided Island

UN envoy Maria Holguin to visit UK, Cyprus

By Source: Cyprus News Agency00
holguin visit march
UN Special Envoy Maria Angela Holguin with President Nikos Christodoulides [File photo]

UN General Secretary Antonio Guterres’ personal envoy for Cyprus Maria Holguin will be in London for March for meetings with UK officials.

The UN secretary general’s spokesman Stephane Dujarric announced that Holguin would be in the UK from March 7-8, the Cyprus News Agency (CNA) reported.

According to CNA, Dujarric announced the meetings on Tuesday while speaking at the UN’s regular international media briefing.

He added that the UK meetings come as a follow-up to meetings held by Holguin in Athens and Ankara last month, thus completing her first round of visits to the island’s three guarantor powers.

Dujarric also said that after London, Holguin will travel to Cyprus, where she is expected to meet with Greek Cypriot and Turkish Cypriot leaders Nikos Christodoulides and Ersin Tatar.

During her stay Holguin “will continue her contacts with a wide range of interlocutors, continuing to focus on listening to the concerns and expectations of local actors,” according to the UN official. 

Follow the Cyprus Mail on Google News
The Cyprus News Agency or CNA is the major news agency in Cyprus. CNA currently has commercial agreements with Reuters, AFP, ITAR-TASS, RIA NOVOSTI and MENA and cooperation agreements with ANA, SANA, XINHUA, ANSA, IRNA, PAP, APS and ATA. CNA also exchanges news with the Macedonian Press Agency

Related Posts

Kot-Kot: a solution for Cyprus’ waste problem

CM Guest Columnist

Cyprus industrial index up by 0.3 per cent in December 2023

Kyriacos Nicolaou

Cyprus Business Now

Kyriacos Nicolaou

Where are the women to go?

Iole Damaskinos

‘Spy van’ link to latest US sanctions

Elias Hazou

One year in office: bettering people’s daily lives

Nikolaos Prakas
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign