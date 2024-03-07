March 7, 2024

Cyprus Mail
BusinessCryptocurrenciesSponsored Content

Bitcoin (BTC) closes in on all-time high, Stacks (STX) and NuggetRush (NUGX) set for explosive rally

By CM Guest Columnist05
bitcoin

TLDR:

  • The price of Bitcoin (BTC) crossed $68,000, with crypto experts forecasting a new ATH ahead of the halving.
  • Amidst the surge in interest for Bitcoin DeFi projects, Stacks (STX) looks set for an explosive rally.
  • NuggetRush (NUGX) has been tipped to lead the GameFi market with its innovative new model.

Bitcoin (BTC) has extended its wild rally that began after the approval of spot ETFs in January. The latest price pump has seen BTC cross the $68,000 level, putting the number one crypto within reach of its all-time high (ATH).

With Bitcoin on the rise, other altcoins are also rallying, with Stacks (STX) setting a new ATH. Meanwhile, NuggetRush (NUGX) has emerged as one of the top altcoins to watch, with its novel new gaming model that is shaking up the GameFi space.

>> Buy NuggetRush Now <<

Bitcoin (BTC) cross $68,000, closes in on all-time high 

Fueled by big investors adding BTC to their portfolio, the price of Bitcoin has surged to a new yearly high above $68,300. Due to the latest price increase, Bitcoin is almost at its all-time high of $69,000, which was reached in November 2021.

Even while institutional investors’ increased optimism is providing sufficient momentum to push BTC to a new record high, there are other noteworthy developments that imply the gain may not stop. The forthcoming Bitcoin halving is at the top of the list.

Scheduled to happen in early April, the Bitcoin network will be experiencing its fourth-ever halving. With the halving set to decrease the number of new BTC coins entering into circulation, the hype around the event could cause a rally above the ATH in the coming days.

NuggetRush (NUGX) to lead the GameFi sector

While NuggetRush (NUGX) is one of the new DeFi projects, it has captivated the GameFi community with an innovative new platform. NuggetRush has built a virtual mining world where players will take on mining tasks and build their teams in search of gold and other valuable minerals.

One of the things that sets NuggetRush apart from other DeFi projects is how it chooses to reward its users. NuggetRush offers its users the option to exchange their in-game incentives for real gold and cash on its marketplace, whereas the majority of other games only offer virtual rewards. 

The impact gameplay model of NuggetRush, which expands the mining game’s reach into the real world, is another fantastic element. NuggetRush is one of the best social impact projects since it will donate a portion of its earnings to artisanal miners in developing nations.

This has caught the attention of the crypto community, with over $2.6 million being contributed to the development of NuggetRush in its crypto ICO. The native token, NUGX, has benefited as well, increasing by 90% to set a new high at $0.019 per coin. With the project scheduled to launch in the coming weeks, market experts have forecasted gains of up to 50x for the ERC20 coins.

>> Buy NuggetRush Now <<

Stacks (STX) poised for major gains amidst demand for Layer 2

Because it introduced smart contract capability to the Bitcoin network, Stacks (STX) gained popularity as one of the top DeFi projects. Over the past few years, DeFi on the network has gradually increased, which has helped the price of STX.

In tandem with the recent BTC rally, the STX coin has jumped to a new record high at $3.45. Though Stacks has retraced to the $3.00 support from $3.45, a rapidly rising demand for layer 2 platforms on Bitcoin has been observed, leading to bullish forecasts for STX by certain analysts.

Closing Thoughts

With Bitcoin being just about to hit a new record high, the cryptocurrency market appears to be more bullish than it has been in years. Stacks and NuggetRush are good cryptos worth investing in now, as they have great potential to yield significant returns in the next few weeks.

Visit the NuggetRush Presale Website

 

DISCLAIMER – “Views Expressed DisclaimerViews and opinions expressed are those of the authors and do not reflect the official position of any other author, agency, organization, employer or company, including NEO CYMED PUBLISHING LIMITED, which is the publishing company performing under the name Cyprus-Mail…more

 

Follow the Cyprus Mail on Google News

Related Posts

Keve launches diversity management training programme

Kyriacos Nicolaou

Local tourism board promoting Paphos in Berlin

Kyriacos Nicolaou

Solana close to 2-year high, this AI crypto is on a dream presale run

CM Guest Columnist

Stacks (STX) and Aptos (APT) battle severe price fluctuations as Pullix (PLX) registers almost $3M TVL in a day

CM Guest Columnist

Reflect Festival will unite 10,000 EMEA doers in Limassol’s Kolla Factory this May

Press Release

Oil prices hold gains on upbeat trade data

Reuters News Service
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign