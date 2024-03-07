March 7, 2024

Keve launches diversity management training programme

By Kyriacos Nicolaou01
The Cyprus Chamber of Commerce & Industry (Keve) announced on Thursday that it is set to host a seminar on “Managing Diversity and Conflict Negotiation”, in what is being described as a proactive initiative aimed at supporting its members.

According to an announcement by the chamber, this event is part of Keve’s broader efforts and its role as a partner in the European programme “InPluServ – Diversity Management and Conflict Negotiation for Inclusive Public Services – a web-based training resource for the management”.

The seminar, serving as the programme’s inaugural meeting, will take place on Tuesday, March 12, 2024, from 10:00 to 13:00 at the Keve building, 1st floor, Nicosia.

The InPluServ project, funded by the European Commission under the Erasmus+ Key Action 2 programme, focuses on understanding perceptions and realities encountered by managerial staff at the national level.

Moreover, it specifically addresses diversity issues, diversity management, workplace conflicts, and training.

The chamber explained that through this project, a European-accredited digital professional training programme has been developed.

It focuses on diversity management, providing participants with a deeper understanding and responsiveness to various forms of diversity, such as social, national, linguistic, gender, and cultural.

The programme aims to enhance participants’ ability to identify the needs of their teams and develop strategies for diversity management, thus improving workplace well-being, capabilities, and effectiveness.

The training programme will run from March to June 2024, utilising asynchronous learning through a specialised platform. It includes only three in-person meetings, one of which is the upcoming seminar.

The main topics of the seminar include critical characteristics of workforce diversity in the public administration of Cyprus, trends in diversity, internal and external conflicts in national public administration organisations, existing training on diversity issues for public administration staff, managerial skills for diversity management and integration, and an overview of the training programme.

“In a call for collective efforts by the state to strengthen integration and diversity management, Keve invites managerial staff, supervisors, senior officials, and others, who lead teams of more than two members to participate in the seminar,” the chamber said.

Interested individuals can declare their participation here.

For more information on the project, you can visit the project’s website and social media or contact Anna Foka, the European Programs Officer at Keve, at [email protected].

Kyriacos joined the Cyprus Mail in 2020. He moved to the paper's business & finance section a year later, focusing on local firms, up-and-coming startups, broader economic matters, and technology.

