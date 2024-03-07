March 7, 2024

Comedy nights in March

If it is comedy shows you are after, this month has plenty to choose from and not just in Greek. The local stand-up comedy scene has picked up in recent years, building both a fanbase and popular local comedians. The majority of the shows tend to be in Greek but this March travelling comics from abroad will step foot on the island to share their hilarious stories with Cyprus’ English-speaking audiences.

The comedy shows in English begin this weekend with South African-Greek comedian Costa Carastavrakis and his Desperately Seeking Souvlaki show. Performing in Cyprus for the first time, Costa’s stand-up set includes hilarious moments from his upbringing and dating journey, to life in South African and Hellenic communities. His show will be presented first at Skali Aglantzias on Friday night and then at Sto Dromo Bar in Limassol on Sunday night.

Later in the month, Australian comedian Elena Gabrielle will return to the island to share more of the wacky, dirty dating stories. Once again, she will be joined by local comedian and entertainer Peter Kypri, also known as the Cypriot Smurf. Audiences in Larnaca will get to enjoy them first, at Savino Live on March 27 before Elena and Peter head to Ravens Music Hall in Limassol for one more show on the following evening.

For those who want to enjoy comedy nights in Greek – or Cypriot to be more precise – several events by Motion Comedy are taking place this month. One of their events is the Cyprus Comedy Nights which will tour Platres, Nicosia and Paphos on March 9, 13 and 31 respectively, featuring three well-known names of the local comedy scene. On stage, Zacharias Zannettou, Hambis and Pavlos Pavlides will deliver their fiery sets all about life in Cyprus.

 

Desperately Seeking Souvlaki

Comedy show by Greek South African Costa Carastavrakis. March 8. Skali Aglantzias, Nicosia. March 10. Sto Dromo, Limassol. 8pm. In English. www.motioncomedy.com

Elena Gabrielle and Peter Kypri

Comedy night from Australian stand-up Elena and local comic Peter. March 27. Savino Live, Larnaca. March 28. Ravens Music Hall, Limassol. 7.30pm. In English. For 18+

Cyprus Comedy Nights

Cypriot comedy nights with Zacharias Zannettou, Hambis and Pavlos Pavlides. March 9. Gabriella’s Café, Kato Platres. March 13. Maskarini Theatre, Nicosia. March 31. Let Them Eat Cake, Paphos. €12. In Greek. Tel: 99-865603. www.motioncomedy.com

