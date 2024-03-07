March 7, 2024

Cyprus Mail
CyprusEntertainmentWhat's On

Events unlock Nicosia’s charm

By Eleni Philippou00
around with confidence

A series of upcoming events this weekend will take curious wanderers around Nicosia’s streets, neighbourhoods, stories and art. Although these weekend events are independent of one another, they all have an explorative notion, inviting citizens to engage with the city’s communities, history and galleries.

First up is a special guided tour at AG Leventis Gallery this Friday, International Women’s Day. Led by gallery curator Despoina Christofidou, the afternoon tour will explore the life and work of two important women artists of the gallery. The tour will be held in Greek between 3.30pm and 4.30pm and will also explore how women were depicted in art from the 16th to the 20th century.

On Saturday morning, a fun exploration game will be held in old Nicosia exploring the French presence in the city’s historic centre. The French Institute of Cyprus, in collaboration with Nicosia Street Quest – Orienteering in Cyprus, CVAR, CYCLO and Decathlon Cyprus present a special edition of Street Quest titled Nicosia in French.

Taking place within the Francophonie month, the event invites participants to explore the old town on foot and discover its French elements. Registrations for the street quest will be at CVAR Foundation on Ermou Street from 9.45am to 11.30am. Participants will receive a map of the centre and the questions in Greek, French and English to embark on the quest.

Also happening on Saturday is a cycling event in Ayioi Omologites by the Afternoon Project and OPU Collective. The Around with Confidence event will take cyclists of all levels on a group ride around the city and conclude back at OPU Collective where a social gathering will take place with drinks from the Afternoon Bar, food from Omni Eats and electronic melodies from DJ GeeS.

 

Women and Art

Special guided tour on Women’s Day. March 8. A.G. Leventis Gallery, Nicosia. 3.30pm-4.30pm. Free. In Greek. Tel: 22-668838

Street Quest Nicosia in French

Street quest game. March 9. Registrations at CVAR Foundation, Nicosia. 9.4am-11.30pm. €2 per person. www.ifchypre.org. Tel: 22-459333

Around with Confidence

Group cycling and social event. March 9. OPU Collective, Nicosia. 3pm. Free

Follow the Cyprus Mail on Google News

Related Posts

Comedy nights in March

Eleni Philippou

Govt to participate in interconnector project – if conditions met

Antigoni Pitta

Eroglu: North must ‘embrace reality’

Tom Cleaver

President warns of impending fuel price surge

Antigoni Pitta

Justice minister honours fallen officers on Remembrance Day

Jonathan Shkurko

Ethics committee to investigate €200,000 Olympic Committee sponsorship

Antigoni Pitta
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign