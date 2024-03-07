March 7, 2024

Cyprus Mail
CrimeCyprus

Cops catch copper thief

By Tom Cleaver02
arrested, arrest, handcuffs
File photo

Police in the Famagusta district arrested a 31-year-old man on suspicion of stealing around 100 kilograms of copper on Wednesday night.

According to Famagusta police department spokesman Steve Theodoulou, a man who runs an electrical goods shop had filed a complaint with police about the stolen copper last Friday.

The complainant said an unknown man had entered a waste ground area near the shop at around 10am on February 28 and stolen the copper.

He added that the copper was surplus from air conditioning units he had installed.

The perpetrator’s movements had been recorded on CCTV. He is expected to appear in court on Thursday.

Follow the Cyprus Mail on Google News
image
Tom joined the Mail in 2023. An award-winning journalist, he speaks four languages fluently, watches his local football team home and away, and is an avid traveller.

Related Posts

Christodoulides and Annita to speak at EPP conference

Tom Cleaver

What’s on this weekend

Eleni Philippou

Today’s weather: Isolated rain and storms

Staff Reporter

Cyprus Business Now

Kyriacos Nicolaou

A quarter of Cypriot children victims of bullying

Nikolaos Prakas

Now or never: solve the Cyprus problem, UN says

Andria Kades
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign