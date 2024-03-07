March 7, 2024

What’s on this weekend

March 7, 2024
nostalgia carnival party 2

This weekend the spotlight shines on Nicosia as it welcomes unique performances by local creatives, new festival editions, carnival fiestas and events that celebrate women. Here’s what’s happening in the capital city this Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

Honouring visual art and communication is the 10th International ConFest Graphic Stories that will take place from Friday to Sunday around central Nicosia. Through a rich programme of lectures, workshops, exhibitions, installations and performances, the conference journeys through today’s world of visual communication and invites industry experts to share their insights. All weekend long, activities will break out at the Cultural Foundation of the Bank of Cyprus, the offices of Politis newspaper and the STEM Education Cyprus in Nicosia.

Over at Yfantourgeio The Workplace, the two-day bazaar and festival Women’s Day Festive Weekend will be on this weekend celebrating Women’s Day. On Saturday and Sunday, the cosy downtown venue will fill will local vendors selling all kinds of creations from jewellery to clothes and more. Chefs will be cooking up delicious treats while makeup artists and hair braiding specialists set up their stalls. The event will run from 10.30am to 6.30pm on both days, inviting those in Nicosia for a coffee and a browse.

On Saturday evening two unique events will also take place in old Nicosia. One is an immersive theatre experience and performance by Natalia Panagiotou called La Patronne: The female boss in French. Through an interactive, theatre-based performance, Natalia will present a show that touches on the topic of love and requires audience participation! The performance will commence at 8.30pm at Entos twn Technwn and is entirely in English.

Meanwhile, Antonaki’s Music Hall will host the Nicosia Carnival Party this Saturday, organised by Nostalgia Parties. From 8.30pm, a colourful carnival fiesta will begin gathering party-goers in their best carnival outfits. The party will include a live performance by the Time Surfers band and beats from DJ Claudio playing uplifting 70s, 80s, 90s and 00s music.

For more carnival celebrations, Aglantzia Municipality is organising its annual Carnival Parade on Sunday morning. From 11.30am, Kyrenia Avenue will transform into a massive confetti-filled ground as it welcomes carnival groups, dancers and bands, spreading the party vibes in Nicosia a little more.

 

10th International ConFest Graphic Stories

Two-day event on visual and modern communication. March 8-10. Online and Cultural Foundation of the Bank of Cyprus, Politis newspaper, and STEM Education Cyprus, Nicosia. www.graphicstories.org

Women’s Day Festive Weekend

Two-day bazaar and festival celebrating Women’s Day. March 9-10. Yfantourgeio The Workplace, Nicosia. 10.30am-6.30pm

La Patronne: The female boss in French

Interactive theatre performance with Natalia Panagiotou. March 9. Entos twn Texnwn, Nicosia. 8.30pm. In English. For 18+. €10. www.yasemincollective.com/events. Tel: 97-681858

Nicosia Carnival Party

Carnival fiesta by Nostalgia Parties with DJ Claudio and the Time Surfers band. March 9. Antonakis Music Hall, Nicosia. 8.30pm. €10. Tel: 22-664697

Aglantzia Carnival Parade

Annual parade with floats and dancers. March 10. Kyreneias Avenue, Nicosia. 11.30am

