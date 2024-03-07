March 7, 2024

Fire on old ship in Limassol put out

By Rony J. El Daccache01
(Photo: Christos Theodorides)

A fire broke out on a boat in the Karnagio area in Limassol on Thursday that was extinguished before spreading to other vessels and structures in the area.

Fire service spokesman Andreas Kettis said on X that the boat was an immobilized vessel approximately 15 metres in length.

It was engulfed in flames despite the two fire trucks that attempted to extinguish the fire, he reported.

The cause of the fire is still unknown.

