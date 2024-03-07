March 7, 2024

Cyprus Mail
CrimeCyprus

Three arrested after fire at banner company

By Tom Cleaver02
isil reklam
The fire at Isil Reklam

Police in northern Nicosia arrested three people on Thursday morning after a large fire broke out on the premises of a banner company on Wednesday evening.

The trio have been arrested on suspicion of gross negligence.

An investigation into the cause of the fire determined that it had been caused by the floor catching fire due an extension cable overheating.

The fire broke out at the building of banner company Isil Reklam in northern Nicosia’s industrial area at around 5.20pm on Wednesday. It was eventually brought under control at around 8.30pm.

Teams from the north’s fire brigade, the north’s civil defence, the Nicosia Turkish Municipality (LTB), and the Dikomo Municipality were all called to help tackle the blaze.

It has now been completely extinguished.

Follow the Cyprus Mail on Google News
image
Tom joined the Mail in 2023. An award-winning journalist, he speaks four languages fluently, watches his local football team home and away, and is an avid traveller.

Related Posts

Paphos man arrested for stealing handbag

Staff Reporter

‘One man allowed 16 universities in north to open’

Tom Cleaver

Cops catch copper thief

Tom Cleaver

Christodoulides and Annita to speak at EPP conference

Tom Cleaver

What’s on this weekend

Eleni Philippou

Today’s weather: Isolated rain and storms

Staff Reporter
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign