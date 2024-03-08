March 8, 2024

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Tom Jones to perform at Larnaca Marina on July 18

By Jonathan Shkurko01
tom jones, concert, tour

Internationally renowned artist Tom Jones will perform in Cyprus as part of his Ages & Stages Tour 2024. The show is scheduled for one night only on July 18 at Larnaca Marina.

Tickets, on sale on ticketmaster.com, range from €85 for grandstand seats, to €150 for gold section seats.

VIP tables, priced at €250 per person, will be able to host four to six people and include two complimentary drinks per person and finger food.

tom jonesPlatinum section seats, priced at €240, include a welcome drink and free designated VIP parking space per ticket order.

Rising to fame in the 1960s with hits like “It’s Not Unusual” and “What’s New Pussycat?”, Jones quickly became an international sensation.

Over the course of his career spanning six decades, he has sold over 100 million records worldwide, garnering numerous awards including Grammy Awards, Brit Awards and a knighthood for his services to music in 2006.

Follow the Cyprus Mail on Google News
cropped profile pic.jpg
Jonathan joined the Cyprus Mail in 2019 after having worked for CNN and ESPN in London. He mostly covers crime, tourism, politics and sports. He also reviews restaurants around the island. He speaks English, Italian, Spanish and Romanian.

Related Posts

Embracing tranquility – The journey of wellness retreats in Cyprus

CM Guest Columnist

Man fined for smuggling 143kg of meat to north

Tom Cleaver

Emergency meeting over alleged misconduct at monastery

Nikolaos Prakas

Report on govt servers flood sent to Legal Service

Tom Cleaver

100 trees planted in Dasoudi after tornado damage

Rony J. El Daccache

Four-year sentence for man found with 2kg of cannabis

Tom Cleaver
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign