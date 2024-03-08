March 8, 2024

Algotech (ALGT) revives Whales as Dogecoin (DOGE) Whales splash $250M, Ripple (XRP) sinks 8.60%

This article dives into the current crypto scene, exploring the contrasting fortunes of Dogecoin (DOGE), Ripple (XRP), and the red-hot newcomer, Algotech (ALGT). Get ready for a wild ride!

Dogecoin (DOGE) soars to 3-year high, Whales keep buying despite price surge

Dogecoin (DOGE) has been on a roll lately! Dogecoin’s (DOGE) price surged to a three-year high of $0.20 on March 5th. This marks a 150% jump in just a week for Dogecoin (DOGE).

Interestingly, even at this higher price, whales are buying millions of dollars worth of Dogecoin (DOGE), suggesting they believe the price has further room to grow. In fact, data shows these whales invested a whopping $250 million in Dogecoin (DOGE) in the past week alone.

The price  of Dogecoin (DOGE) has settled at $0.1596, still up over 2% on the last day. Moreover, this continued buying by major investors might be a sign for other investors to consider entering the market.

Ripple (XRP) Tumbles amid scrutiny of SEC’s legal tactics

Ripple’s (XRP) price took a steep dive on Tuesday, falling 8.60% to end the day at $0.5920. This marks the biggest one-day drop for Ripple (XRP) since August 2023, raising concerns among investors.

The plunge comes amidst growing criticism of the SEC’s legal tactics in its ongoing lawsuit against Ripple (XRP). Ripple’s (XRP) Chief Legal Officer, Stuart Alderoty, shared a filing from the case, accusing the SEC of potentially using misleading legal arguments.

These accusations follow the SEC’s recent dismissal of charges in the “SEC v Debt Box” case, where the court criticized the SEC for making false and misleading statements.

With the legal battle between Ripple and the SEC continuing, and concerns about the SEC’s practices rising, XRP’s price could face further volatility in the coming days. The current price of Ripple (XRP) sits at $0.6055, still down 2.44% from the previous day.

Algotech (ALGT): From private sale to public phenomenon in just days

Forget Dogecoin (DOGE) and Ripple (XRP) because this red-hot project is grabbing headlines with its impressive performance. Get ready to be wowed by Algotech (ALGT), the new kid on the block that’s taking the market by storm.

Early investors are already celebrating! Algotech (ALGT) raised a whopping $1 million in just two days during its private sale, and that momentum hasn’t slowed down. The first stage of its public presale brought in another $1.7 million, proving there’s serious interest in this project.

The price is poised to take off! Analysts are predicting big things for Algotech (ALGT), with its value expected to skyrocket from its current price of $0.06 to over $1 in the future. This potential growth is driven by a limited supply of tokens, and a surge in demand.

Jump on board before it’s too late! This is your chance to grab Algotech (ALGT) tokens at a fantastic price before they increase in the next stage of the presale. Moreover, there’s a chance to win an incredible prize package, including the latest iPhone, iPad, Apple Watch, and VIP tickets to a major crypto event.

Additionally, Algotech (ALGT) boasts a cutting-edge algorithm platform equipped with powerful tools and features designed to give you the edge in the market. Make informed decisions, execute large trades with ease, and explore hedging possibilities across different crypto assets.

Don’t miss out on this exciting opportunity! Join the Algotech (ALGT) community to be a part of the next big thing in the ever-growing $1 trillion crypto world. This is your chance to get in early, and potentially reap the rewards as Algotech (ALGT) takes flight.

DISCLAIMER – "Views Expressed DisclaimerViews and opinions expressed are those of the authors and do not reflect the official position of any other author, agency, organization, employer or company, including NEO CYMED PUBLISHING LIMITED, which is the publishing company performing under the name Cyprus-Mail…more

 

