March 8, 2024

Cyprus Mail
EntertainmentFilm, TV & Book Reviews

TV shows we love: Harlem

By Gina Agapiou00
tv show

Harlem kicks off by presenting the cultural traditions of one of the world’s few remaining matriarchal societies – the Mosuo people – setting the vibe of the series right from the start. Premiered in December 2021, this Amazon Prime original offers a refreshing take on the lives of four driven best friends navigating their career and personal lives in the bustling streets of New York City.

Created and executive produced by Tracy Oliver, the American comedy series quickly became a favourite. With its renewal for a second and soon third season, Harlem solidifies its place as a must-watch for millennials and beyond.

First of all there’s the highly accomplished university professor Camille, portrayed by Meagan Good, while Grace Byers shines as Quinn Joseph, a savvy businesswoman. Shoniqua Shandai brings life to the character of Angie Wilson, an aspiring actress with a unique fixation. And finally, Jerrie Johnson captivates queer plus audiences as Tye Reynolds, a bold and unapologetically lesbian entrepreneur who founded a dating app especially for the LGBTQ+ BIPOC community.

Camille, Angie, Quinn and Tye met during their university days and maintained their friendship through various obstacles, showcasing the diverse facets of love and promoting a deep appreciation for platonic bonds.

Sounds familiar? Comparisons with similar shows are bound to arise. The series has often been juxtaposed to Starz’ Run The World as both shows revolve around the lives of black women living in Harlem, however Oliver’s stands on its own with its unique blend of heart and humour. Harlem explores themes of identity, ambition and self-discovery, inviting viewers to laugh, cry and reflect alongside its vibrant cast of characters. It further tackles issues such as gentrification, activism and cancel culture among others, adding depth and relevance to the narrative.

On top of that, the music of the series electrifies the already dynamic energy of the show, as it pulses with the rhythm of the city’s rich musical heritage while reflecting the diversity of taste of the characters.

 

Follow the Cyprus Mail on Google News
cropped gina photo face 3.jpg
Gina Agapiou has been a Cyprus Mail writer since 2019, primarily covering local news. Social issues are a strong focus of their work, including LGBTQIA+ rights and elderly care.

Related Posts

Minthis welcomes Fine Jewellery Exhibition

Eleni Philippou

Ongoing exhibition looks at life’s work of Cyprus favourite

Eleni Philippou

Events unlock Nicosia’s charm

Eleni Philippou

Comedy nights in March

Eleni Philippou

What’s on this weekend

Eleni Philippou

Swiss film at Francophonie 2024

Eleni Philippou
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign