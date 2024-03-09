March 9, 2024

Arson attack on ex-police officer’s car

Police in Paphos are investigating arson, after a retired officer’s car was set alight in the evening, authorities said on Saturday.

According to police, the fire was set at around 10pm as the 64-year-old former officer’s car was parked outside his home.

The fire service was called in to put out the blaze, and then investigate the cause along with police.

According to the results of initial investigations the fire seems to have been arson.

Police are still investigating.

 

