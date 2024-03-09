March 9, 2024

Bitcoin (BTC) hits new ATH against British pound and Euro; Rebel Satoshi ($RBLZ) is poised for dominance in 2024

TLDR

  • BTC bulls expect rallies above the $80,000 range.
  • $RBLZ is set to increase dramatically over the upcoming term.

Bitcoin (BTC) set a new historic high against the euro and the British pound at the beginning of March. While experts claim that BTC is bound to resume its bullish trend, many experienced traders have recognized Rebel Satoshi ($RBLZ) as the best new crypto to invest in 2024 due to its fantastic growth potential.

Can Bitcoin sustain its impressive bullish momentum?

As Bitcoin announced in an X post on March 4, BTC had reached a record high against the euro with an astonishing figure of €62,067. In addition, Bitcoin managed to surpass its all-time high against the British pound, as on March 4, BTC reached as high as £51,736 on Coinbase.

On top of that, BTC set a new record high of $69,170 on March 5. Thus, Bitcoin bulls praise BTC as the best cryptocurrency to invest in today, as the asset has been unable to exceed the $69,000 level since November 2021.

Experts point to Bitcoin’s upcoming halving and the continued success of the recently launched spot Bitcoin ETFs as some of the main factors behind this historic price rally. According to a recent price forecast, BTC is poised to continue its positive trend and rise over $80,000 by the end of 2024. BTC traded at around $63,000 during the first week of March, which means that investors could obtain over 26.98% gains.

Despite this bullish BTC price prediction, bears warn of a possible negative trend on Bitcoin’s horizon due to the heightened selling pressure. In the worst-case scenario, BTC could decrease beneath the $50,000 mark by the end of the year.

Rebel Satoshi is set to dominate the Crypto scene in 2024

Rebel Satoshi is a revolutionary meme coin project that brings various exclusive benefits through its focus on community building. In addition, Rebel Satoshi’s game-changing approach enables $RBLZ holders to play a significant role in the vibrant Rebel Satoshi ecosystem and influence the platform’s overall direction.

Furthermore, adopters of the valuable $RBLZ ERC-20 token gain exclusive access to a large selection of rare collectibles and NFTs and enormous staking rewards. On the other hand, $RBLZ holders obtain additional rewards by playing the addictive games in the Rebel Satoshi Arcade and engaging in other entertaining activities such as interactive quests.

Experienced traders point to $RBLZ as the best crypto investment in the current market due to Rebel Satoshi’s potential to become the leader of the new decentralized revolution. On top of that, $RBLZ raised more than $2.5 million during the presale and has completed its Smart Contract Audit.

$RBLZ arrived on the Uniswap DEX and the Coinbase Tier 1 CEX on March 4. Investors expect continued surges from the starting price of $0.025, as experts claim that $RBLZ is poised to challenge Bitcoin’s market supremacy. Don’t miss this chance to become an early Rebel Satoshi supporter, and be sure to join the decentralized uprising straight away!

For the latest updates and more information, be sure to visit the official Rebel Satoshi Presale Website or contact Rebel Red via Telegram

 

 

DISCLAIMER – “Views Expressed DisclaimerViews and opinions expressed are those of the authors and do not reflect the official position of any other author, agency, organization, employer or company, including NEO CYMED PUBLISHING LIMITED, which is the publishing company performing under the name Cyprus-Mail…more

 

