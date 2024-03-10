March 10, 2024

Bitcoin NFTs overtakes Ethereum NFTs: Whale accumulation fuel Pepe and NuggetRush rally

TLDR:

  • Bitcoin NFTs have surged by 80%, reaching $168.5 million to overtake Ethereum NFTs.
  • Two top Pepe whales have bought over 840 billion PEPE tokens as its price continues to climb.
  • Over 211 million NUGX tokens have also been bought in anticipation of a major price pump.

With a recent surge in Bitcoin Ordinals-based NFT collections, the sales of Bitcoin NFTs have outperformed Ethereum over the past week. The sales of Bitcoin NFTs skyrocketed by more than 80% week-over-week to hit $168.5 million.

In other news, whales have increased their accumulation of two altcoins, Pepe (PEPE) and NuggetRush (NUGX). Two top whales have added over 840 billion PEPE tokens to their portfolio, while over 211 million NUGX tokens (over 40% of the total supply) have been snapped up in the ongoing cryptocurrency ICO.

Over 211 million NuggetRush (NUGX) tokens sold ahead of surge

NuggetRush (NUGX) has emerged as one of the most successful crypto ICO projects, thanks to a massive investor interest. In the past few weeks, over 211 million NUGX have been snapped up by investors, representing over 98% of the token supply earmarked for public sale.

One of the major reasons for the massive accumulation of the ERC20 coins is the impressive reward system of the project. NuggetRush is one of the new DeFi projects that rewards its users for holding the NUGX token. To qualify, all users have to connect and follow all their social media handles to get the details.

NuggetRush also has lucrative prizes through its realistic virtual mining game. In the game, players will mine, hire miners, and enlarge their operations, aiming to find gold. The uniqueness of NuggetRush lies in its option to let players exchange their virtual spoils for real cash and gold through its marketplace.

The unbelievable reward system has initiated a huge interest in the project. As NuggetRush continues to gain momentum, experts expect that NUGX will be one of the best cryptos to buy in this bull cycle. NUGX is now valued at $0.019, with an expected gain of 25x.

Pepe (PEPE) Whale accumulation drive recent price surge

Pepe (PEPE) has regained its position among the top meme coins with a massive price surge. The price of PEPE has increased by more than 260% over the past week to outperform Solana meme coins and set a new all-time high (ATH) at $0.000008585.

The recent Pepe rally has been linked to a spike in whale activity. Lookonchain recently reported that two whales bought over 840 billion PEPE today. In addition, PEPE’s Network Growth and Active Addresses metrics indicate that the meme coin will see a long-term price increase.

Bitcoin NFTs overtake Ethereum NFTs

Despite being a fairly new concept, the non-fungible token (NFT) market on the Bitcoin network has been steadily growing over the past few months. The Bitcoin NFTs market has now reached a new milestone, overtaking Ethereum, the home of the most popular NFTs

As per data from CryptoSlam, Bitcoin NFTs have drawn over $168.5 million over the past week. In comparison, Ethereum NFTs recorded sales of $162 million. The milestone is made even more impressive as Bitcoin saw only half as many buyers as Ethereum.

Ordinals are the trending NFTs on the Bitcoin network, accounting for 3 of the 5 best-selling collections. The NodeMonkes collection, which generated over $11 million in sales across more than 100 transactions, was the top-performing collection inside the Ordinals ecosystem.

In conclusion

The rise of Bitcoin NFTs is an exciting development for the NFT market. Meanwhile, Pepe continues to dominate the meme coin market as whale activity rises. Nearing the end of its public sale, NuggetRush is one of the top altcoins to watch, as market analysts have forecasted big gains after its launch.

