Carnival: it must be time to party

By Eleni Philippou06
As the vibrant colours of confetti and costumes fill the air, Cyprus is gearing up for another exhilarating carnival season. With the big Limassol parade just around the corner next Sunday, anticipation mounts for a spectacle of music, dance and revelry that will reach all big cities on the island. Get ready to party it up with carnival fever.

The celebrations have already begun with Limassol of course having the top place on the party agenda this season. The festivities kicked off on Thursday with Tsiknopempti celebrations and parades and from today until Saturday, the Lanitis Carob Mill will host parties and live performances in a carnival spirit. The almost daily fiestas are already sold out as it is no secret Limassolians like to party it up. Tickets still remain for the children’s choirs performance on March 15.

Also happening on Friday is the Nostalgia x Time Surfers Carnival Party at Kiklos Live in Limassol. Nostalgia Parties teams up with the Time Surfers party band to present an invigorating carnival party to the sounds of 70s, 80s, 90s and 00s music. Doors open at 9pm and the event will feature a live performance from the band as well as tunes from DJ Claudio.

kitsch party

Nicosia doesn’t fall far behind with the carnival celebrations. A late-night party will also be held at DownTown Live on Friday as Mix FM presents a colourful carnival event. With DJs Dino G and Phoivos Constanides, Nicosians will enjoy groovy disco tunes from the Greek music scene.

Back in Limassol, Monte Caputo will host the Kitsch Party – Carnival 2024 on Friday night. From 9.30pm, a wild music and dance happening will commence welcoming party-goers with carnival tunes and anthems by Freddie Mercury on the decks and an opening set by DJ Bereck.

ETKO in Limassol will host a two-day party next weekend that will be a multicultural blend of music, arts, theatrical elements and shows. Three stages will be live each day at the ETKO Carnival Fiesta. On Saturday Ghetto Funk, Santa.Nosha and Retro Carnavale parties will take place while on Sunday March 17, visitors will dance to Plyntirio By Mix FM, Picanteria and Retro Carnavale tunes.

Larnaca too will celebrate the occasion as Mix FM hosts the Locoland: Savino Carnival Weekend. Two days of partying are coming up at Savino Live next Saturday and Sunday with DJs LPS and Elconee performing live on day one and DJs Stelios Panagiotou and Loukas Pavlides on day two, wrapping up an exciting week of costumes, confetti and carefree dancing!

 

Kitsch Party – Carnival 2024

Carnival party. March 15. Monte Caputo, Limassol. 9.30pm. €50 open bar. Tel: 99-454879, 95-110401

Nostalgia x Time Surfers Carnival Party

Carnival party with live band and a DJ. March 15. Kiklos Live, Limassol. Doors open at 9pm. Free. Tel: 25-107230

DiscoCarnival

A MIX Greek carnival party with DJs Dino G and Phoivos Constanides. March 15. DownTown Live, Nicosia. 10pm. €10. Tel: 99-310031. www.ticketbox.com.cy

ETKO Carnival Fiesta

Two-day carnival party with three different stages. March 16-17. ETKO, Limassol. 6pm onwards. www.tickethour.com.cy. Tel: 99-768515

Locoland: Savino Carnival Weekend

2-day party with DJs. By Mix FM. March 16-17. Savino Live, Larnaca. 10pm. www.ticketbox.com.cy. Tel: 99-310031

eleni antoniou
Eleni is the Cyprus Mail’s What’s On writer who produces features on culture, art and experiences. She lived in four countries by age 21, speaks three languages and likes to have too many hobbies to count.

