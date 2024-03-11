March 11, 2024

Five arrested for illegal stay in Paphos

By Jonathan Shkurko03
police crime scene 03
File photo

Five people were arrested in Paphos to facilitate investigations into a case of suspected illegal stay in the Republic in a coordinated operation on Sunday in the village of Tremithousa.

According to Paphos police spokesman Michalis Nicolaou, the operation took place between 6pm and 8.40pm at the Saint George complex in Tremithousa, where many foreign nationals reportedly reside.

Nicolaou added that around 80 police officers from Paphos CID, as well ask Ykan drug squad members and MMAD special forces participated in the operation.

A total of 18 apartments and 80 individuals were investigated. During the operation, five people, four men, and one woman were found to be residing illegally in the Republic.

All five were arrested and placed in custody. According to Nicolaou, they will soon be deported.

cropped profile pic.jpg
Jonathan joined the Cyprus Mail in 2019 after having worked for CNN and ESPN in London. He mostly covers crime, tourism, politics and sports. He also reviews restaurants around the island. He speaks English, Italian, Spanish and Romanian.

