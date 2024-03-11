March 11, 2024

Michael Saylor wants to raise $600M to buy more Bitcoin (BTC) as NuggetRush reaches new highs in funds raised

By CM Guest Columnist06
nugget

TLDR

  • MicroStrategy, led by pro-Bitcoin Michael Saylor, plans to sell $600 million in convertible senior notes to fund additional Bitcoin purchases. The Nasdaq-listed firm already owns 193,000 Bitcoin. Saylor believes Bitcoin is the world’s most popular investment asset.
  • NuggetRush (NUGX) is a new player in the GameFi space, combining real-world impact with gaming on the Ethereum blockchain. Positioned as a top altcoin, it integrates crypto trading, artisanal mining, and play-to-earn mechanics.

MicroStrategy’s strategic move in the Bitcoin (BTC) market and the emergence of NuggetRush (NUGX) as a promising player in the GameFi space have caught the attention of crypto investors. As the bull cycle intensifies, investors are joining in to benefit from the exponential growth. Here is why investors are buying more Bitcoin and NuggetRush currently.

MicroStrategy to raise $600 million for Bitcoin acquisition

Nasdaq-listed firm MicroStrategy plans to sell $600 million in convertible senior notes and use some of the acquired funds to buy more Bitcoin (BTC). MicroStrategy now owns 193,000 Bitcoin (BTC). The company’s executive chairman, the pro-Bitcoin Michael Saylor, said Bitcoin (BTC) is now the world’s most popular investment asset.

On March 4, 2024, MicroStrategy announced its plans to dive further into the Bitcoin (BTC) market. According to the company, the interest rate, conversion price, conversion rate, and other terms of the notes are determined at the time of pricing of the offering. These notes will be sold to qualified institutional buyers under Rule 144A, as highlighted in the Securities Act.

It is not the first time MicroStrategy is selling such convertible senior notes to acquire Bitcoin (BTC). In early 2021, the firm launched a similar plan to raise $600 million using the same method to acquire more BTC.

MicroStrategy is the world’s first Bitcoin (BTC) development firm. In the past week, it confirmed that its holdings had increased to 193,000. Saylor is confident that capital and liquidity will keep flowing into the cryptocurrency.

On March 8, Bitcoin (BTC) was trading above $69,000 briefly, hitting an all-new ATH up 11.55% in the past week. Experts say Bitcoin (BTC) will surge to $70,000.00 by the end of March, supported by increased demand and FOMO. Hence, it is a good crypto to buy today.

NuggetRush (NUGX): Unleashing GameFi with impactful Gameplay

NuggetRush (NUGX) is a relatively new entrant in the GameFi space. It blends the promise of physical world impact and the excitement of gaming. All of these experiences are provided on the transparent and secure Ethereum blockchain.

Notably, NuggetRush (NUGX) appears to be developing a niche to help it dominate as one of the top altcoins to buy by integrating crypto trading and physical world artisanal mining with play-to-earn (P2E) mechanics.

At the center of the project is NUGX token, which is more than a simple P2E coin. It offers a definite value proposition and a large ecosystem to serve its active community. The best altcoins offer a defined value proposition, transparency, and a straightforward approach to liquidity and distribution. NuggetRush fulfills all the requirements with its remarkable NUGX tokenomics.

With 500 million tokens, NuggetRush has a defined roadmap for distributing these tokens across public distribution, listing, liquidity, rewards, and other areas. Hence, this reservation strategy is a major Launchpad for NuggetRush’s (NUGX) value to surge in the long term.

NuggetRush (NUGX) adopts ‘Impact Gaming’ utilizing tokens to uplift artisanal miners operating in gold-rich, developing countries like the Democratic Republic of Congo.

A lot is happening in NuggetRush’s presale, with over 213 million NUGX tokens sold and over $2.7 million raised. Currently, NuggetRush (NUGX) is in the Launchpad round of its presale, valued at $0.019, and will surge to its listing price of $0.020 at the end of this round. The massive potential for growth and multiple utilities make NUGX the best crypto investment in 2024.

DISCLAIMER – “Views Expressed DisclaimerViews and opinions expressed are those of the authors and do not reflect the official position of any other author, agency, organization, employer or company, including NEO CYMED PUBLISHING LIMITED, which is the publishing company performing under the name Cyprus-Mail…more

 

