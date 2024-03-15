March 15, 2024

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

UNSG envoy Holguin meeting president, officials

By Staff Reporter00
ÐñïóùðéêÞ áðåóôáëìÝíç ÃÃ ÏÇÅ
UN secretary-general's personal envoy Maria Angela Holguin

By Robert Morgan

Personal Envoy for the United Nations Secretary-General, Maria Angela Holguin, is continuing to meet with officials in Cyprus this week. She is scheduled to meet with President Nikos Christodoulides on Saturday before departing on Sunday.

Her stay in Cyprus has been marked by visits with political parties, the Cyprus Chamber of Commerce and Industry, the Mayor of Nicosia, and civil society groups.

On Friday Holguin will also meet with the Turkish Cypriot football association, the Unite Cyprus Now group, and the Beeshparmak think tank. She will also have lunch with the Turkish Cypriot leader Ersin Tatar, with whom she dined on Thursday evening as part of Ramadan.

These meetings are part of Holguin’s Good Offices role, taken on behalf of UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, with the aim of finding a solution to the Cyprus problem.

The date of Holguin’s return to the island is not yet planned, but one of her close associates will remain here to coordinate next steps.

Follow the Cyprus Mail on Google News
staff reporter

Related Posts

Cyprus consumer prices increase in February

Souzana Psara

CySEC joins global forces in promoting financial literacy

Souzana Psara

Two metric tonnes of smuggled beef seized in north

Tom Cleaver

Energy minister promises support for consumers

Tom Cleaver

Turgay Avci resigns as Yodak chairman

Tom Cleaver

Archbishop expresses regret over monastery scandal

Jonathan Shkurko
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign